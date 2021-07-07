🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Elite Veterinary Care project is a service-focused website for a mobile veterinary business in Los Angeles. As part of an SEO and marketing campaign, their site is updated monthly with blog posts, design updates, and new pages. This website generates more than $15,000 in new business every month, more than 75% of which come from organic search engine traffic.
The site was built using Squarespace in addition to a few embedded plugins including Yelp Reviews and Instagram. CSS was used to add custom elements like drop shadows to the titles. I also added customized illustrations (some shown above under Services) and original photography (the dog and vet shown above are the owner and her dog). They also have e-mail marketing integration.
URL: www.eliteveterinarycare.com