The Elite Veterinary Care project is a service-focused website for a mobile veterinary business in Los Angeles. As part of an SEO and marketing campaign, their site is updated monthly with blog posts, design updates, and new pages. This website generates more than $15,000 in new business every month, more than 75% of which come from organic search engine traffic.

The site was built using Squarespace in addition to a few embedded plugins including Yelp Reviews and Instagram. CSS was used to add custom elements like drop shadows to the titles. I also added customized illustrations (some shown above under Services) and original photography (the dog and vet shown above are the owner and her dog). They also have e-mail marketing integration.

URL: www.eliteveterinarycare.com