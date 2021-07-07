Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ryan J. McCardle

28 | Roman Numerals

Ryan J. McCardle
Ryan J. McCardle
28 | Roman Numerals
The number 28 has a lot of significance in my family, so I thought I'd have some fun with roman numerals. As it turns out, it makes for a pretty good tattoo.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
