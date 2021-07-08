Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AR Shakir
Redwhale

web : landing page for real estate

AR Shakir
Redwhale
AR Shakir for Redwhale
web : landing page for real estate web page web design landing page landing website web
  2. Real Estate Landing Page UI.jpg

Real Estate Landing Page - Freebie

Real Estate Landing Page - Freebie

Hello Dribbblers,
Download this Landing Page: Download For Free
Sketch, AdobeXD and Figma Versions Included

Presenting a Modern and Trending Homepage for Real Estate Website. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

Posted on Jul 8, 2021
