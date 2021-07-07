Eduardo Borsero

Explorer 33

This one was a redesign home page that never came out. The client loved it! But sometimes it's not enough. (Of course, I did change the content)

Home page link:
https://www.figma.com/proto/x0DsxIjmflrXtgDRie5nfP/Explorer33?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=314%3A24&viewport=-1084%2C418%2C0.125&scaling=scale-down-width

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
