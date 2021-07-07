Easy Invest Company

The company "Easy Invest" helps young people to invest profitably, choosing investment options based on their interests and the available amount. Using this data, the platform sends a list of a number of niches, from which a person chooses those that interest him most.

Problem:

The user doesn't know anything about investing and doesn't really trust investment platforms.

Solution:

Provide him with an analyst who will help him invest successfully. He can also download the application and communicate with other investors and track their investments.