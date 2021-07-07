Easy Invest Company

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The company "Easy Invest" helps young people to invest profitably, choosing investment options based on their interests and the available amount. Using this data, the platform sends a list of a number of niches, from which a person chooses those that interest him most.

Problem:
The user doesn't know anything about investing and doesn't really trust investment platforms.

Solution:
Provide him with an analyst who will help him invest successfully. He can also download the application and communicate with other investors and track their investments.

Jul 7, 2021
