Easy Invest Company

The company "Easy Invest" helps young people to invest profitably, choosing investment options based on their interests and the available amount. Using this data, the platform sends a list of a number of niches, from which a person chooses those that interest him most.
Problem:
The user doesn't know anything about investing and doesn't really trust investment platforms.
Solution:
Provide him with an analyst who will help him invest successfully. He can also download the application and communicate with other investors and track their investments.