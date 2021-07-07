Oleg Oros

Summer cocktail menu

Oleg Oros
Oleg Oros
  • Save
Summer cocktail menu drink poto cocktail food photo cocktail photo drink photography drink cocktail photograph food photography
Download color palette

I did this shot as a part of the shooting of a new cocktail card in the hotel's bar just outside of the bar on the garden. The whole photo is 9:16 ratio.

Oleg Oros
Oleg Oros

More by Oleg Oros

View profile
    • Like