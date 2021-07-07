Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Edward Frankham

Logo & Branding Design - Valley Harvest Stamp Mockup

Edward Frankham
Edward Frankham
  • Save
Logo & Branding Design - Valley Harvest Stamp Mockup logo illustration design branding
Download color palette

Valley Harvest Logo Design. Mocked up as a rubber stamp. Made with Mayd Creative NZ

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Edward Frankham
Edward Frankham

More by Edward Frankham

View profile
    • Like