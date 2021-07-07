Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Milktea and Coffee pixel art

design ui logo food illustration 3d animation graphic design
This is my first eve commissioned pixel art. The client requested for a gif and a video of their milk tea and coffee. #pixelart #milkteashots

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
