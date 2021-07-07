Sosyal Halı Saha - Redesign

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello everyone,
I've redesigned the sosyalhalisaha.com site that socializes the football matches. You can create a team, make an appointment, watch the matches live and make reels with your goals.
Thanks for your time.