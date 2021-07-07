Ahmet Yasir Kılıç

Sosyal Halı Saha - Redesign

Hello everyone,
I've redesigned the sosyalhalisaha.com site that socializes the football matches. You can create a team, make an appointment, watch the matches live and make reels with your goals.

Thanks for your time.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
