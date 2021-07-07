All Well - Wellness company

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
All Well wants to integrate wellness into the workday with 15 minute or less wellness retreats, in the form of - meditation, yoga, breathing, and other quick workshops.
After having an unusual year of working from home, the need to prioritize our collective mental health is at an all time high. I designed their logo and built initial brand identity guidelines to support the company as it takes shape before its launch.