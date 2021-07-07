Sol and Selene - athletic brand sustainable mask

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Sol and Selene designs multi-functional bags and accessories to support active lifestyles. In 2015, I was asked to create their logo and a brand identity system that could work across various print and digital mediums.
I was particularly excited about the pattern I came up with after we finalized the logo. The customized letters A, N, D became a starting point to implement our custom pattern on accessories such as the mask pictured.