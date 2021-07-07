Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tanya Ahluwalia

Sol and Selene - athletic brand sustainable mask

Tanya Ahluwalia
Tanya Ahluwalia
  • Save
Sol and Selene - athletic brand sustainable mask black and white pattern design brand identity elegant activewear active sexy edgy face mask athletic sporty design fashion illustration pattern branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Sol and Selene designs multi-functional bags and accessories to support active lifestyles. In 2015, I was asked to create their logo and a brand identity system that could work across various print and digital mediums.

I was particularly excited about the pattern I came up with after we finalized the logo. The customized letters A, N, D became a starting point to implement our custom pattern on accessories such as the mask pictured.

Tanya Ahluwalia
Tanya Ahluwalia

More by Tanya Ahluwalia

View profile
    • Like