Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
John Mata

NPR Podcast Illustrated Book Cover

John Mata
John Mata
Hire Me
  • Save
NPR Podcast Illustrated Book Cover people drawing npr branding design texture illustration vintage
NPR Podcast Illustrated Book Cover people drawing npr branding design texture illustration vintage
Download color palette
  1. NPR_Book_Cover_Jmata2.jpg
  2. NPR_Book_Cover_Jmata3.jpg

Illustrated cover design for Glen Weldon's newest book. Available now!

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/635199/nprs-podcast-start-up-guide-by-glen-weldon/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
John Mata
John Mata
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by John Mata

View profile
    • Like