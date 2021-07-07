Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
'Tis The Season - Holiday Cards w/ Kolaches!

Better late than never, right? ;)

This past holiday season my husband and I made his family recipe for traditional Czech Kolaches. We dropped off box after box of the sweet, homemade pastries on the porches of our friends and family, wishing them a happy socially distanced holiday. On each box we tied a card - on the back was a flavor key.

Hopefully this will blossom into a tradition and I will have the chance to make new cards this year!

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
