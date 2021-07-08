Hello guys!✌️

Logo concept for VerifyChief

About :

VerifyChief verifies the income and identity of applicants when applying for an apartment or house to rent.

Solution:

The verify symbol is composed of Letter V and Arrows coming together, representing simplicity being innovative and moving forward

