Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Artem Kozlov

Guitar App

Artem Kozlov
Artem Kozlov
  • Save
Guitar App tabs acoustic chord player play guitarist rock learn concept interface mobile guitar scshool guitar design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hey, folks!

One of my favorites hobbies is playing the guitar. I decided to create an application that helps me arrange information about my guitar course and show my progress and help me use it any time I want. If you like it that's great! Please, give me a "like" and send a comment on my work. ;-)

Artem Kozlov
Artem Kozlov

More by Artem Kozlov

View profile
    • Like