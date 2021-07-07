Guitar App

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, folks!
One of my favorites hobbies is playing the guitar. I decided to create an application that helps me arrange information about my guitar course and show my progress and help me use it any time I want. If you like it that's great! Please, give me a "like" and send a comment on my work. ;-)