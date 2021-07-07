Nikolas James Agency

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my personal marketing/design agency website that I built using Divi website builder and plugin for Wordpress. I incorporated organic dividers, rounded squares, and gradients to give it a seamless, fluid experience. I added box shadows around columns and text to give it depth. I wanted a feminine look to attract a beauty/fashion audience, so I used imagery with female figures to suit the theme. Pastel colors give this website a sense of lightness and a cutting-edge style.
URL: www.nikolasjamesagency.com