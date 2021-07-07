Jerrod Maruyama

Nightmare Endsheets

Nightmare Endsheets adobe illustrator vector illustration character design disney kawaii cute jerrod maruyama
Halloween themed endsheets from The Nightmare Before Christmas: 13 Days of Christmas book I illustrated for Disney. Available in stores and online.

