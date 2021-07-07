Martin & Martin Design Website

Hey everyone!

This is a web project I completed some time ago and figured it was time to add it to Dribbble :)

The project consisted of me 1) migrating the previous site information, and 2) designing a new UI that was to be developed in Webflow (also done by me). Everything had to follow simplicity and clear instruction as their clients are well-known art museums and individuals in the DFW area.

For more UI work, shoot me a DM or email.