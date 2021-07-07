Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rodrigo Valdez

Virtual Education Exhibition (Teach for All - Paraguay)

Collaborate with the Civil Association ENSEÑA POR PARAGUAY in the project Muestra de la Educación: Schools and Teachers in Times of Crisis. Visit the virtual exhibition at https://muestraeducacion.com.

The exhibition seeks to highlight the role of teachers and show the strategies adopted by the school in situations of epidemics, civil wars, -events that escape the usual educational planning and that decisively affect educational life.

-- ESPAÑOL

Colabore con la Asociación Civil ENSEÑA POR PARAGUAY en el proyecto Muestra de la Educación: Escuelas y Docentes en tiempos de crisis. Visita la muestra virtual en https://muestraeducacion.com.

La muestra busca destacar el protagonismo del magisterio y mostrar las estrategias adoptadas por la escuela, en situaciones de epidemias, guerras civiles , –eventos que escapan a la planificación educativa usual y que afectan decisivamente la vida educativa.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
