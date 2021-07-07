Virtual Education Exhibition (Teach for All - Paraguay)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Collaborate with the Civil Association ENSEÑA POR PARAGUAY in the project Muestra de la Educación: Schools and Teachers in Times of Crisis. Visit the virtual exhibition at https://muestraeducacion.com.
The exhibition seeks to highlight the role of teachers and show the strategies adopted by the school in situations of epidemics, civil wars, -events that escape the usual educational planning and that decisively affect educational life.
-- ESPAÑOL
Colabore con la Asociación Civil ENSEÑA POR PARAGUAY en el proyecto Muestra de la Educación: Escuelas y Docentes en tiempos de crisis. Visita la muestra virtual en https://muestraeducacion.com.
La muestra busca destacar el protagonismo del magisterio y mostrar las estrategias adoptadas por la escuela, en situaciones de epidemias, guerras civiles , –eventos que escapan a la planificación educativa usual y que afectan decisivamente la vida educativa.