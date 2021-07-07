Martin & Martin Design - Home Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone!
This is a web project I completed some time ago and figured it was time to add it to Dribbble :)
The project consisted of me 1) migrating the previous site information, and 2) designing a new UI that was to be developed in Webflow (also done by me). Everything had to follow simplicity and clear instruction as their clients are well-known art museums and individuals in the DFW area.
--
For more UI work, shoot me a DM or email.