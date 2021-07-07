Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Matthias Vancoillie

MoodLoop

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie
  • Save
MoodLoop gradient logo icon logo mark logo mark design logo design mental health mood design brand identity brand identity design icon monogram brand branding logo
Download color palette

Moodloop, a logo-design in response to one of the BreakfastBriefs by LogoCereal.

Learn more about the Breakfast Briefs by LogoCereal below 👇
https://gumroad.com/l/breakfast-briefs

Be sure to also visit LogoCereal
https://LogoCereal.com

Matthias Vancoillie
Matthias Vancoillie

More by Matthias Vancoillie

View profile
    • Like