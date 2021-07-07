Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fine-tuning CX using Analytics

Fine-tuning CX using Analytics simple metrics customer support chatbot drawing vector branding data analytics customer experience smiley music instrument pink brand illustration design freelance illustrator editorial illustration illustrator illustration
Illustration for Ada Support, an AI-powered chatbot and support company. This illustration communicates the concept of fine-tuning customer experience based on data gathered from analytics.

