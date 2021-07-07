Mark Johnston

Wolf in Cheese Clothing

Wolf in Cheese Clothing restaurant logo restaurant illustration wood fire hoodfonts santa ana sans illustration wolf pizza pepperoni pizza cheese wolf
Shirt design for Fire & Brimstone's employee uniforms. F&B specializes in delicious wood fired pizza and locally sourced cuisine. Had a lot of fun with the new Hoodzpah font, the Santa Ana Sans.

Pixel pitted pisces in Phoenix, Arizona. Yee-haw!
