Diarq.com is a portfolio website I built using Wordpress CMS for Diarq, a holding company based out of Mexico City. The company holds businesses in real estate, architecture, education, film, and social justice. The client provided high quality imagery that I used to creatively make each page pop in a colorful but sleek way. I also incorporated animation, parallax, hover animation, and unique layouts to give the site a life of its own. The site is optimized for speed efficiency via Cloudflare CDN.
URL: www.diarq.com