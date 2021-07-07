Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nikolas James

Diarq

Nikolas James
Diarq
Diarq.com is a portfolio website I built using Wordpress CMS for Diarq, a holding company based out of Mexico City. The company holds businesses in real estate, architecture, education, film, and social justice. The client provided high quality imagery that I used to creatively make each page pop in a colorful but sleek way. I also incorporated animation, parallax, hover animation, and unique layouts to give the site a life of its own. The site is optimized for speed efficiency via Cloudflare CDN.

URL: www.diarq.com

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
