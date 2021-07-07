Donna Spencer (Redux)

Donna is an independent design consultant. With 20-ish years experience, she has expertise across the entire design spectrum – from strategy to delivery and everything in between – and loves all of it. She has designed for a wide range of problems across all kinds of industries, with a particular emphasis on information architecture and complex employee experience problems. Recognized internationally as a leading UX practitioner, Donna is a regular conference speaker and has written five UX-related books. She created UX Australia and ran it for 9 years.

Donna’s work truly extended what I learned about card sorting at university. Her book Card Sorting: Designing Usable Categories has helped me on quite a number of projects at any number of organizations. Her book Presenting Design Work is really, really well done and I would direct designers to pick up a copy and make use of it in your day-to-day.

Donna is well known for her writing:

Presenting Design Work (2020).

A Practical Guide to Information Architecture (2010).

How to Write Great Copy for the Web (2010).

Card Sorting: Designing Usable Categories (2009).