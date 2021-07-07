Summer Levin Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 1 of my 100 Days of Animation Challenge! Today I animated the event logo that I came up with for Lev's "Summer Levin" event in August.
Summer Levin is a week of employee appreciation events. This year's theme this is Retro Rewind and Unwind and each day has different decade themed events.