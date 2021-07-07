Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Summer Levin Animation

Summer Levin Animation casset tape rewind unwind retro 80s 70s 2d animation animation motion graphics event artwork illustration logo design
Day 1 of my 100 Days of Animation Challenge! Today I animated the event logo that I came up with for Lev's "Summer Levin" event in August.

Summer Levin is a week of employee appreciation events. This year's theme this is Retro Rewind and Unwind and each day has different decade themed events.

Indianapolis-based brand and digital designer.

