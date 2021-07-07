Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mockup Templates

Abstract iPad Mockups

Mockup Templates
Mockup Templates
  • Save
Abstract iPad Mockups webpage website ux ui presentation theme macbook mac laptop display simple clean realistic phone mockup smartphone device mockup abstract phone ipad
Download color palette

🤍 Download Mockup 🤍
♾️ Get UNLIMITED DOWNLOADS! ♾️

Abstract iPad Mockup is a mockup that can present the iPad in different angles that you can use for your design, suitable for brands, and consists of separate layer sets. A help file is included.

Featured: 5PSDs • High resolution: 4500×3000 px • Easy to use with Smart Objects • Photorealistic Results

Mockup Templates
Mockup Templates

More by Mockup Templates

View profile
    • Like