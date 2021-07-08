The brainstorm landing page interaction design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey all,
One of the essential organs which influence your life quality is the Brains. If you want to be young all your life, you need to train your body and your brains. That’s why my client Brian created this incredible training program. Through everyday exercises for building new neural connections, you keep your Bains fit and all the time busy with new challenges.
Try once; keep doing it forever. Stay young, beautiful, and intelligent.
I created this project as something unique and not like any other website. No boring information. All the UI strives to make this Wow effect in every block but still looks not too crowded. The accents are made at the most crucial moments. Now you can take attention to the needed information. As for me, It looks so damn cool.
And what you think about this Web design?
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator
Animation — AE
