Grow to Eat: Logo Design

Grow to Eat



The client needed a logo that would reflect the prime brand and stand out on its own. They wanted Growing to be the central aspect.

After many collaborations with the client and their ideas, we developed the perfect Composition.

A leaf, a fork, and nurturing hand placed in a circle to create the illusion of a plate for the outcome.

Word mark designed as well with hints of leaves and fork inside ‘a’ in Eat.