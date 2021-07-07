Grow to Eat: Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Grow to Eat
The client needed a logo that would reflect the prime brand and stand out on its own. They wanted Growing to be the central aspect.
After many collaborations with the client and their ideas, we developed the perfect Composition.
A leaf, a fork, and nurturing hand placed in a circle to create the illusion of a plate for the outcome.
Word mark designed as well with hints of leaves and fork inside ‘a’ in Eat.