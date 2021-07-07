Capital Cup presented by Snap Soccer

Trending designs to inspire you
Capital Cup is a 2 day, youth soccer tournament located in Montgomery, Alabama. My typical approach to these events is to tie in the location to the brand. Since Montgomery is the state capital and the event name has "Capital" in it, I decided to pay tribute to the capitol building. The event is in October. So I decided to use fall colors to help tie the time of year to the brand.