Jay Munjani

Fuse - HR platform

Namaste, creators!

Fuse ( Demo project ) is a web-based platform where you can get hiring facilities to help you in your Hiring. And as always, it will easy to use. I used the illustration from Freepik kit, so if you like the 3D illustration, get it now: Available exclusively at Freepik.

I wish you to find a limitless source of inspiration. Have a great day.
