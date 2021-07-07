Fuse - HR platform

Namaste, creators!

Fuse ( Demo project ) is a web-based platform where you can get hiring facilities to help you in your Hiring. And as always, it will easy to use. I used the illustration from Freepik kit, so if you like the 3D illustration, get it now: Available exclusively at Freepik.

I wish you to find a limitless source of inspiration. Have a great day.

***

Contact me at jaybmunjani@gmail.com

Connect with me at:

Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook