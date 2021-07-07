Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chris Cubellis
GIPHY

GIPHY SuperCut

Chris Cubellis
GIPHY
Chris Cubellis for GIPHY
GIPHY SuperCut
GIPHY SuperCut video editing product design ui ux motion giphy gif
GIPHY SuperCut video editing product design ui ux motion giphy gif
GIPHY SuperCut video editing product design ui ux motion giphy gif
GIPHY SuperCut video editing product design ui ux motion giphy gif
  1. smart_scene_detection.mp4
  2. Upload Em All 2.mp4
  3. trimmer.mp4
  4. supercut – library – staff.jpg
  5. supercut – capture landing.jpg
  6. edit – caption.jpg
  7. merge scenes – simpler.jpg
  8. watermark – ux.jpg

An exciting project with a tooooooon of history! GIPHY Super Cut takes your big video and uses machine magic to break it up into a bunch of tiny pieces.

I've been working on and off on this project for years now, and it's very very exciting to see it being opened up to a larger audience at last (verified users only for now). Super Cut is the evolved public form of a long-standing internal tool, GIPHY DVR.

Click into the attachments to see a bit of the behind the scenes, (including a few concepts-cut-for-now-but-coming-soon) with a bit of the UX thinking behind how watermarking, merging, and etc work.

Check out the post on GIPHY's Medium blog to read more about the product: GIPHY Releases new & Improved SuperCut Features for Clips

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
