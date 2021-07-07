GIPHY SuperCut

An exciting project with a tooooooon of history! GIPHY Super Cut takes your big video and uses machine magic to break it up into a bunch of tiny pieces.

I've been working on and off on this project for years now, and it's very very exciting to see it being opened up to a larger audience at last (verified users only for now). Super Cut is the evolved public form of a long-standing internal tool, GIPHY DVR.

Click into the attachments to see a bit of the behind the scenes, (including a few concepts-cut-for-now-but-coming-soon) with a bit of the UX thinking behind how watermarking, merging, and etc work.

Check out the post on GIPHY's Medium blog to read more about the product: GIPHY Releases new & Improved SuperCut Features for Clips