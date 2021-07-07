Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aeximius SA

Authenticity - Brand Book

Aeximius SA
Aeximius SA
Authenticity - Brand Book
Bright and bold, this brand book for a wellness studio is a story by itself :-)

by
Aeximius SA
Digital Studio | Software Development Company
Geneva, Switzerland

We'd love to hear from you :-)
contact@aeximius.com
+41 79 677 01 78

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Aeximius SA
Aeximius SA
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
