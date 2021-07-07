Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anastasiya Zhidkova

Mashkova Brand

Anastasiya Zhidkova
Anastasiya Zhidkova
Mashkova Brand design typographi minimal trendy aesthetics minimalism bags accessories website ux ui online store online shopping online shop
Design for the bags & accessories brand website.
The task was to develop an online store for the Mashkova brand of bags and accessories. The bags are minimalistic and versatile, made of the best materials. Therefore, the site should also have a rather minimalistic style. Finally, we decided to focus on the bright colors of the handbags and their high quality.

Anastasiya Zhidkova
Anastasiya Zhidkova
Atmospheric and thoughtful design

