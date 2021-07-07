Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ruslan Suley

DailyUI 003 - Landing Page

Ruslan Suley
Ruslan Suley
  • Save
DailyUI 003 - Landing Page dailyui dailyui003 landing page web design ux design ui design daily 100 challenge
Download color palette

Hi Everyone!👋

I joined the Daily UI Challenge,
This my third task is to create a landing page.

Let me know what do you think guys? Feel free to leave feedback!

Thanks!🙏

Ruslan Suley
Ruslan Suley

More by Ruslan Suley

View profile
    • Like