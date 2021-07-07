Aeximius SA

Reflections of Health - Logo creation

Aeximius SA
Aeximius SA
Hire Me
  • Save
Reflections of Health - Logo creation illustration vector branding logo ui graphic design women men muscles body school massage
Download color palette

Artistic, unique and story-telling brand creation for the massage school...

by
Aeximius SA
Digital Studio | Software Development Company
Geneva, Switzerland

We'd love to hear from you :-)
contact@aeximius.com
+41 79 677 01 78

Aeximius SA
Aeximius SA
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aeximius SA

View profile
    • Like