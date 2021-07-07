Faith and Action | Sermon Series

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Faith and Action is an 8-week long sermon series at Edgewood Church located in Pittsford, NY. These are two on the many graphics needed for each series (resized for dribble).