Retro Mascot Logo

Eco Retro, a fun and vintage logo concept for a business that operates in the environmental field in Italy.
To bring personality to the brand, we included a mascot. This helps to create a bond with people, making the brand memorable.
A logo developed with simpler times in mind.
Share your thoughts with me!