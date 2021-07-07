Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Retro Mascot Logo

Retro Mascot Logo retro mascotte vector illustration logo branding graphic design
Eco Retro, a fun and vintage logo concept for a business that operates in the environmental field in Italy.

To bring personality to the brand, we included a mascot. This helps to create a bond with people, making the brand memorable.

A logo developed with simpler times in mind.

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
