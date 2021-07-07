Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 014 - Countdown Timer Mobile Design

Daily UI 014 - Countdown Timer Mobile Design meditation countdown timer web app mobile ui design dailyui
Day 014 of 100-day design challenge.

The idea is that when you open the rest mode, the phone will be locked for the time you set up. It is for users who want to develop a habit of resting their eyes during office work.

I'd be really appreciated if you leave comments/advises!!!

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
