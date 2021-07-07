Daily UI 014 - Countdown Timer Mobile Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 014 of 100-day design challenge.
The idea is that when you open the rest mode, the phone will be locked for the time you set up. It is for users who want to develop a habit of resting their eyes during office work.
I'd be really appreciated if you leave comments/advises!!!