Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anisa Patel

Alex Gali

Anisa Patel
Anisa Patel
  • Save
Alex Gali visual identity brand identity design logo brand identity branding
Download color palette

A logo variation part of a full brand identity project www.pantheradesigns.com/portfolio-alexgali

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2021
Anisa Patel
Anisa Patel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anisa Patel

View profile
    • Like