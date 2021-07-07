Renáta Miles

Microsite for a Nonprofit Foundation - Earlier Concepts

Renáta Miles
Renáta Miles
Hire Me
  • Save
Microsite for a Nonprofit Foundation - Earlier Concepts branding typography ui home page charity foundation organization nonprofit landing landing page microsite design website concept
Download color palette

Looking back at some of the earlier concepts for One Percent for America, a nonprofit with a mission to finance pathways to US citizenship through straight-forward loans at 1% interest.

Renáta Miles
Renáta Miles
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Renáta Miles

View profile
    • Like