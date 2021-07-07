Bones: 80 Second Essay

Trending designs to inspire you
Bones: The Minerals That Make Our Bodies Rock
In progress intro for 8AM Creative's 80 second video essays
We all know bones as ominous warning signs, beloved dog treats, or the branding motif for pirates. And the human body contains over 200 of them. But how did they get in there? And why?