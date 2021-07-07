Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
sa.design

Finance App UX UI Design

sa.design
sa.design
  • Save
Finance App UX UI Design vector branding logo phone app illustration icon design ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribbbles~

This is my exploration visual design about Smart Home App.

Feel free for feedback!
***********

Press the Like button or 'L' to show some love ❣️ and follow me on instagram !

Thanks for watching 😊

Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us: aziez.desain25@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
sa.design
sa.design

More by sa.design

View profile
    • Like