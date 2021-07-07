Clean Vector Character Design Illustration in Illustrator

DAY 45

In any environment, noisy or quiet, you can capture the moment, the gap between the words. People rarely see it, and without it, everything becomes chaos. So if you want to be inspired, find your moment.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy art. Every single day.

www.markrise.art

