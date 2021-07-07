Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
When pigs fly

When pigs fly surface pigs vector illustration design repeat pattern
Hey everyone 👋
I recently watched the Skillshare lesson about pattern making by Kimi Lewis and wanted to try something different, using an idiom for inspiration.
Let me know what you think; any feedback is appreciated 🙌

Posted on Jul 7, 2021
