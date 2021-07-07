Free icons .SVG + Creative Tools.

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a series of pen icons with some extra line I made a time ago.
Free to download in .svg format for your personal and pro projects.
Have fun and fun.
And if you like it, you can share or press L to like.
Cheers.