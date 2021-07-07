Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
David A. Slaager

Free icons .SVG + Creative Tools.

lines pencils download free clean simple minimalism minimal stylo pen svg icons ico icon
  1. Creative-tools-icon-01.png
  2. Creative-tools-icon-02.png
  3. Creative-tools-icon-03.png
  4. Creative-tools-icon-04.png
  5. Creative-tools-icon-05.png
  6. Creative-tools-icon-06.png

This is a series of pen icons with some extra line I made a time ago.
Free to download in .svg format for your personal and pro projects.
Have fun and fun.

And if you like it, you can share or press L to like.

Cheers.

Icotrip-Pen-S1.zip
30 KB
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Hi. I'm a UI/UX designer in love with icons/type/games/...

