Anees Adeyinka

Travelly

Anees Adeyinka
Anees Adeyinka
  • Save
Travelly illustration design appdesign ui uidesign
Download color palette

A travelling/vacation app UI UX design concept.
This app design aims to removes the stress associated with planning a vacation and relaxation.
Focused on providing you with budget friendly destinations to spend your next vacation, holiday or when you need to take a break from life's problems.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Anees Adeyinka
Anees Adeyinka

More by Anees Adeyinka

View profile
    • Like