Juliett Hotel Capital Symbol Mark Design WIP

Juliett Hotel Capital Symbol Mark Design WIP matisbranding identity branding agency modern minimal lines stroke logotype mark symbol logo capital c h j jhc
Our favorite Juliett Hotel Capital symbol mark design.

This particular concept encapsulates "JHC" initials, while two letters / shapes "C" makes up an arrow and a starburst that is all about reaching for the stars / top.

Brand focused. Passion Driven. Design-led.

