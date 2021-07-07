Sadia Akter

Landing Page

Sadia Akter
Sadia Akter
  • Save
Landing Page 3d design 3d payment secure design vector ui illustration uiux ux branding figma web
Download color palette

Daily UI Design Challenge - Day 03

Please share your feedback. If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me Dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting content.

Instagram:
@sadiaakterde

3fc94a07392709fd9d87cc85f15368c8
Rebound of
Daily UI Design Challenge | Day 03 | Landing Page
By DesignSense
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2021
Sadia Akter
Sadia Akter

More by Sadia Akter

View profile
    • Like