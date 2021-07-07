30 Day Flat Design Challenge - Day 1

Day 1!

I have been inspired by Sara Finkle to partake in the 30-Day Flat Design Challenge created by Kaity Meade!

Illustration is something I genuinely enjoy, so I am excited to improve my skills and learn new techniques!

I normally use adobe illustrator, but I'll be challenging myself to design everything in Figma.

I'll be posting once a day here and also on dribbble.

Pixel & Bracket Tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pTV2n7fT4fk&list=PLwhPz2tWwB7fVpfLjCdA1M9OnG69U1c7D&index=5